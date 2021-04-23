Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 6,238 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,164. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.