Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 805 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.98. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $152.98 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.