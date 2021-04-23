Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.33. 118,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.