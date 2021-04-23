Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.09. 39,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.02. The company has a market capitalization of $385.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.83 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

