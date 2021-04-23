Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Celestica worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $13,702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after acquiring an additional 891,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celestica by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 423,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Celestica by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,322,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 1,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

