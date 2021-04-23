Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.43.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

