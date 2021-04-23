Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. 4,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

