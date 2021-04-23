Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.16.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

