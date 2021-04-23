Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 286.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $105.93. 2,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,383. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

