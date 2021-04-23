Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

