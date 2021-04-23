Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.85. The company had a trading volume of 193,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.