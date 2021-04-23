Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

