Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,874. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

