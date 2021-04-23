Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

FDS stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.44. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,487. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

