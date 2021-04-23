Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 533 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.65. 77,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,850. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

