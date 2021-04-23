Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 975 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

