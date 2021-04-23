Capital One Financial Comments on Hess Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Get Hess alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.