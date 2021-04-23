Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

CLR stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

