Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.