Capital One Financial Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

CRK opened at $4.86 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

