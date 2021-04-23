Capital One Financial Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

