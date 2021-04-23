Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $32.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $34.90 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $22.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $130.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.56 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

