Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,266. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $389.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

