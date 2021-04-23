Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $82,890.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 823,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.