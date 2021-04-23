Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $5.83 million and $245,986.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00271124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00653202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,702.14 or 1.00104247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.48 or 0.01025646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

