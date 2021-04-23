CargoX Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and $302,706.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.21 or 0.07859832 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.