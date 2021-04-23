Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.96. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

