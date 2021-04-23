Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Trading 7.2% Higher

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.71 and last traded at $190.49. 9,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 309,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 452.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

