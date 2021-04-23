CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post sales of $43.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.99 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $354.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.73 million to $366.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $954.22 million, with estimates ranging from $940.70 million to $967.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOTZ. Barrington Research began coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CarLotz stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

