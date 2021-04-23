CarMax (KMX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CarMax (NYSE: KMX):

4/15/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of KMX traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.08. 581,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

