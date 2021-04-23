CarMax (KMX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CarMax (NYSE: KMX):
- 4/15/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of KMX traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.08. 581,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
