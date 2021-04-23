Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

