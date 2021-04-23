Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUK. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CUK traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.27. 63,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

