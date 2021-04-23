Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CUK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 63,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,543. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $9,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

