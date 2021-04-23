Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,381 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

