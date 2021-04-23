Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

