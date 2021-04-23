Cartesi Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $148.48 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,030,037 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

