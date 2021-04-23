Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 13,557 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total transaction of $3,639,918.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA traded up $13.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,592. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average is $255.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

