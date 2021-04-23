carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and $538,882.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00660899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.28 or 0.07767005 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

