Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CASA has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Casa Systems stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 in the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

