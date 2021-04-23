Cash Tech (CATE) Price Hits $0.0994 on Exchanges

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Cash Tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $143,243.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050654 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

