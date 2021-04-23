CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $4.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.86 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

