Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CWQXF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

