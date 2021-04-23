Castweet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,528.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $255,800.88 and approximately $75,528.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.33 or 0.00931250 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000144 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00115427 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.