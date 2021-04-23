Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 141.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $231.35. 56,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

