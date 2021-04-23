Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

