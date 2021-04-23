Catex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $18,265.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

