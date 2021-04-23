Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after purchasing an additional 453,310 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.