CBDAO Hits Market Cap of $71,815.81 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $71,815.81 and $136,720.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CBDAO has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CBDAO

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

