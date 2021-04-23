CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stake Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of CBTX worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CBTX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,773. CBTX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBTX. Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

