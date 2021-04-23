CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $29,893.44 and $796.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006397 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

